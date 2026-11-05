2027 Budget Estimate
State to Spend More Than 10 Billion Euros for the First Time
For the first time, the state budget for 2027 calls for expenditures—and revenues—of more than 10 billion euros. There will be no budget cuts in this election year: The draft presented on Thursday calls for 236 million euros in new debt, and investments are to be accelerated.
The press conference had barely begun when the “H-word” came up: Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) praised the 2027 draft, calling it a budget based on “common sense.” Together with his deputy, Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ), he outlined on Thursday the priorities of the black-blue coalition in the year of the state election.
1.8 billion euros in total debt
One thing is clear: this is not an austerity budget. At 10.281 billion euros, spending has reached the double-digit billion range for the first time. Revenue, incidentally, is also in the double-digit billion range—10.045 billion means a total new debt of 236 million euros. This brings the state’s total debt to around 1.8 billion euros. However, Stelzer emphasizes that the Maastricht criteria will once again be met in 2027.
Nearly 798 million euros in investments
The budget provides “room for economic stimulus,” says the state leader. Investments totaling 797.6 million euros are planned—4.7 million euros more than in 2026. And these are the biggest items:
Of interest: As part of the “Impuls 2027” program, which has a budget of 103.8 million euros, Stelzer notes that investments in heat protection measures—totaling 7.5 million euros—are planned for the first time, particularly for educational institutions and nursing homes.
More Staff for Granting Citizenship
For Haimbuchner, the proposed budget is one “you can be proud to present.” In the area of granting citizenship—which falls under his responsibility and has recently run into some difficulties (as reported by the “Krone”)—it was agreed to hire twelve new staff members “to handle the backlog of applications.”
Next Monday, the state government will forward the budget proposal to the state legislature; the Finance Committee will deliberate on it on November 25, before it is adopted during the three-day budget session of the state legislature from December 1 to 3.
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