State to Spend More Than 10 Billion Euros for the First Time

1.8 billion euros in total debt

One thing is clear: this is not an austerity budget. At 10.281 billion euros, spending has reached the double-digit billion range for the first time. Revenue, incidentally, is also in the double-digit billion range—10.045 billion means a total new debt of 236 million euros. This brings the state’s total debt to around 1.8 billion euros. However, Stelzer emphasizes that the Maastricht criteria will once again be met in 2027.