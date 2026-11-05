Personnel Shuffle in the SPÖ State Parliamentary Caucus Completed

“Most Experienced Political Mind”

She had nothing but praise for her successor, Peter Binder, in advance: He is the “most experienced political mind” in the state legislative caucus, and the caucus is “in the best of hands” with him. Binder himself stated that he would remain spokesperson on the Oversight Committee and, as before, devote himself to his pet issues of health care and affordable housing. “In addition, I’ll be focusing on greater transparency and democracy,” said the 53-year-old.