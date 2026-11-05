Engleitner-Neu Steps Down
Personnel Shuffle in the SPÖ State Parliamentary Caucus Completed
As previously announced in the “Krone,” the SPÖ is shaking up the leadership of its state parliament caucus just under a year before the state election. At a closed-door meeting, party members elected Peter Binder as the new caucus leader. He replaces Sabine Engleitner-Neu. This will not be the only reshuffle within the SPÖ team.
Over the past two days, the state SPÖ has charted a new course for its leadership during a closed-door meeting. The selection of Peter Binder as the new caucus leader went off without a hitch, as announced by the “Krone.” The longtime SPÖ veteran will take over the position from Sabine Engleitner-Neu in the state legislature on November 12; she has led the caucus for the past four years.
Farewell to Politics
Until the election in the fall of 2027, Engleitner-Neu will take over Binder’s previous position as third president of the state parliament and will then retire from politics. On Thursday, she described the past four years as an enriching experience, but said she had decided “to return to working directly with people after the 2027 state legislative election. I’m passionate about social work.”
The 57-year-old gave a positive assessment of her work in the club and made special mention of the campaigns she initiated—“Room for Health” and “Let’s Work. And Secure Your Future”: “We’ve shown that even from the opposition, you can set the agenda and ramp up the pressure.”
“Most Experienced Political Mind”
She had nothing but praise for her successor, Peter Binder, in advance: He is the “most experienced political mind” in the state legislative caucus, and the caucus is “in the best of hands” with him. Binder himself stated that he would remain spokesperson on the Oversight Committee and, as before, devote himself to his pet issues of health care and affordable housing. “In addition, I’ll be focusing on greater transparency and democracy,” said the 53-year-old.
SPÖ leader Martin Winkler praised Engleitner-Neu as an “excellent leader” of the caucus and commended her for having already made her decision: “This is a sign of our great unity,” he said, referring to the personnel debates among party members at the federal level.
Four New Faces
However, the personnel shake-up in the SPÖ caucus will not be limited to the leadership. With Hans Karl Schaller, Erich Wahl, and Mario Haas, three more elected officials are stepping down ahead of the upcoming state election. Gernot Winterauer will replace Haas; Wahl is expected to be replaced by rising star Selina Gjoni; and trade unionist Schaller will again be succeeded by an FSG candidate.
A decision on who will run in place of Engleitner-Neu on the Steyr district list will be made on December 1. Education spokesperson Doris Margreiter, whose departure had also been the subject of speculation, will remain: She will be the lead candidate in the Vöcklabruck district.
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