A bird died
A 38-year-old man is alleged to have abandoned eight parrots
For days in early September, animal welfare activists searched a wooded area in Schlatt for eight parrots that had been abandoned there. Now it may be clear who brought the birds there. A 38-year-old man is set to stand trial on November 9 on charges of animal cruelty.
A post by Tierengel Austria Tierrettung went viral in early September. On social media, the animal rights activists asked passersby to help in the search for parrots that had been abandoned in the woods. The birds had been discovered by a cyclist who had been riding near the wooded area in Schlatt.
Anonymous Tip
The animal rights activists’ post not only sparked a wave of outrage over the pet owner’s irresponsible behavior but also led to an anonymous tip to the police. As a result, a 38-year-old man from the Wels-Land district became the focus of the investigation.
Trial for animal cruelty
On November 9, the 38-year-old must answer charges of animal cruelty at the Wels Regional Court—facing a potential sentence of up to two years in prison. During questioning, the defendant remained tight-lipped. At one point, he claimed that he had owned ten parrots but had sold them all. He then exercised his right to remain silent.
One Bird Dead
Animal welfare activists were able to rescue seven parrots. One bird was found dead earlier this week by a woman turning hay, about 800 meters from where they had been abandoned. It likely died due to the cold or a lack of food. This is also the gist of the indictment: Eight parrots were abandoned in a wooded area, even though they cannot survive in the wild in Central Europe.
No stranger to the law
It remains to be seen how the defendant’s seven prior convictions will affect the sentence. Most recently, the 38-year-old was sentenced in 2025 to a five-month suspended prison term for assault and property damage—the probation period for that sentence is currently in effect.
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