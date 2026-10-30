A Soccer Fairy Tale & a Special Moment with Buffon

How big was the difference in the level of play between the third division and Serie B for you?

Serie B is a whole different world. Suddenly you’re playing against teams with big budgets and impressive histories. Against former Serie A teams—clubs that once won the championship or the Europa League. Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria—these are big-name clubs that I used to watch on TV as a kid. Suddenly, I’m out on the field competing against them. And to do that in our very first year as the league’s underdog, when everyone had us marked as a sure bet for relegation. That motivated us tremendously and spurred us on to peak performances. We looked at each other in the locker room and said, “We fought so hard together just to be in this league. Now more than ever. We’ll show them who’s the sure bet for relegation!” In the end, we didn’t make it to Serie A until we lost to Bari in the playoff semifinals. That game in Bari in front of 60,000 fans—every single moment of that day is etched in my memory. I’ll never forget it—those emotions were indescribable.