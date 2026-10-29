Weapons Ban for Female Officer: Terror Alert at Police Department

In any case, the FPÖ is up in arms and asks, “Who is stopping this woman from carrying out an attack without a service weapon?” They say it’s like taking away a bus driver’s license but then telling him to still drive the schoolchildren to school. The Freedom Party’s security spokesperson, Gernot Darmann, levels fierce criticism: “How is it possible that even suspected Islamist terrorists are being trained for police duty in Austria? This incident is so unbelievable that one is almost at a loss for words.” ÖVP Interior Minister Karner has lost control.