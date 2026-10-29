Austria Stadium: There’s a catch to Auinger’s idea

Zauner: “I am confident that …”

“Due to environmental and neighborhood protection requirements, only a floodlight system that would be approved for the second division—but not for the first Bundesliga—could be considered at this location,” explains Gishild Schaufler, head of the State Environmental Ombudsman’s Office (LUA). This is a point that also troubles State Councilor Martin Zauner. “Austria needs a long-term solution,” explains the FPÖ politician, who was taken by surprise by Auinger’s plan.