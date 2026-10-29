Zauner Surprises
Austria Stadium: There’s a catch to Auinger’s idea
Salzburg Mayor Bernhard Auinger is stirring things up regarding the stadium issue for Austria Salzburg with a controversial proposal. A new venue could be built at the Sportzentrum Nord. However, Bundesliga soccer is out of the question there. This is a sticking point for Provincial Councilor Martin Zauner, who remains confident that a solution can be found.
“If we don’t act now, Austria will be without a home stadium by 2030,” says Salzburg Mayor Bernhard Auinger. A few months ago, the SPÖ politician therefore commissioned a feasibility study to examine potential locations for a new home stadium for the soccer club.
The Sportzentrum Nord emerged as the leading candidate. A stadium with a capacity of 5,000 spectators could be built there. The cost of the project, with construction potentially starting in 2028, is estimated at 15 to 20 million euros.
Bundesliga matches would not be possible
Once completed, the soccer club would move in as the primary tenant and might thus have a new home as a second-division team. Auinger would like to initiate a political discussion on this matter in the near future.
However, the Violets’ grand long-term dream will most likely not be realized there. As things stand, Bundesliga matches would not be possible at the mentioned location.
Zauner: “I am confident that …”
“Due to environmental and neighborhood protection requirements, only a floodlight system that would be approved for the second division—but not for the first Bundesliga—could be considered at this location,” explains Gishild Schaufler, head of the State Environmental Ombudsman’s Office (LUA). This is a point that also troubles State Councilor Martin Zauner. “Austria needs a long-term solution,” explains the FPÖ politician, who was taken by surprise by Auinger’s plan.
Regarding a solution of their own, he told the “Krone”: “I am confident that we will find a suitable location soon. What matters most to me is that it is suitable for the first division and that other sports are not disadvantaged as a result—but, ideally, also benefit from it.”
Specifically, at the Sportzentrum Nord, this would affect the Leichtathletik Team Salzburg, which is based right where the stadium could be built. Chairman Erik Pausch expressed surprise: “Currently, we have no alternative in the city of Salzburg.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.