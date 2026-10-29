Price Shock: EU Makes Packages Up to €20 More Expensive

Will, who advocates for domestic retail, takes a much more positive view of the EU’s measures: “Joint European measures such as the EU flat-rate customs duty and the EU processing fee show how things can be done better.” The 3-euro flat-rate duty, in effect since July 1, is already having an impact: “As a result of this measure alone, the volume of packages from the Far East plummeted by 26 percent in July and by as much as 30 percent in August.” With the 2-euro processing fee taking effect on November 1, the EU Commission is consistently pursuing its FairCommerce strategy—“we expressly welcome this. Now we need even faster inspections.”