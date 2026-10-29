Father Refuses to Learn His Lesson
Headscarf Ban: Family Has to Pay Three Times
Warned by the teacher, summoned to the principal’s office, called in by the Department of Education—all to no avail. Now fines are pouring in. Just how high they’ll be depends on how stubborn they are. One case shows just how quickly the amounts add up. And dozens of complaints are piling up on the desks of the district offices.
The ban is clear: Girls under 14 are not allowed to wear headscarves at school. Several Viennese families still couldn’t care less. One family, however, stands out in particular, as the “Krone” learned from informed sources. That’s because all three daughters continued to come to class veiled even after the mandatory meetings. Now the father is receiving three penalty notices at once.
Daughters Wearing Headscarves: Family Flouts the Law
Even the first round isn’t cheap. The initial fines alone exceed the minimum rate of 150 euros. Each daughter counts as a separate case, and the amounts are added together. In the end, the total could even exceed the maximum fine of 800 euros.
In cases where it’s clear that nothing is changing, even higher fines are imposed.
Statement seitens der Stadt Wien
The “Krone” now has the latest figures from the district offices. As of October 23, 54 complaints had been filed there. Thirteen penalty notices have been sent out; none are legally binding yet, as the appeal period is still ongoing. The city attributes the fact that not all those who refused to comply have been fined yet to its thoroughness: names, addresses, dates of birth—every detail must be correct.
Initial fines raised immediately
The parents are the ones being penalized, since children under 14 are not criminally liable. Outstanding fines or previous infractions do not play a role. The amount of the fine depends on one question: How long will the ban continue to be ignored after all discussions have taken place? The Department of Education and the school will monitor the situation closely for about a week and a half. “In cases where it’s clearly evident that nothing has changed, higher fines will be imposed,” according to city officials.
Those who remain stubborn will pay more right from the start
Those who show complete unwillingness to comply will be dealt with more harshly. If another sister wearing a headscarf appears in the coming years after one has already been penalized, the city considers this a prior offense. The result: an automatic higher penalty classification. For persistent lawbreakers, it will then get really expensive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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