Headscarf Ban: Family Has to Pay Three Times

Initial fines raised immediately

The parents are the ones being penalized, since children under 14 are not criminally liable. Outstanding fines or previous infractions do not play a role. The amount of the fine depends on one question: How long will the ban continue to be ignored after all discussions have taken place? The Department of Education and the school will monitor the situation closely for about a week and a half. “In cases where it’s clearly evident that nothing has changed, higher fines will be imposed,” according to city officials.