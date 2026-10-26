Dealer Couple Hid Drugs in the Freezer

Following an extensive investigation by the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office, a 37-year-old man from Linz is accused of buying and selling large quantities of various narcotics between 2020 and 2026, as well as ordering narcotics on the dark web and receiving shipments of narcotics from abroad. Furthermore, the man is suspected of having recruited at least one young woman to deal drugs in 2025 and 2026.

The alleged accomplice is 15 years younger

She is a 22-year-old woman from Linz. She is suspected of having obtained 1.45 kilograms of crystal meth (methamphetamine), 200 grams of speed (amphetamine), and approximately 100 grams of ketamine from the 37-year-old in 2025 and of having sold a portion of it herself in the city of Linz.