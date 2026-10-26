Ice-Cold Crooks
Dealer Couple Hid Drugs in the Freezer
Drugs appear to have been his reason for living and his livelihood: The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) arrested a 37-year-old man from Linz who, with the help of two young women (ages 20 and 22), is alleged to have been running a thriving drug operation for at least six years. During a search of his home, narcotics were also found in the freezer.
Following an extensive investigation by the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office, a 37-year-old man from Linz is accused of buying and selling large quantities of various narcotics between 2020 and 2026, as well as ordering narcotics on the dark web and receiving shipments of narcotics from abroad. Furthermore, the man is suspected of having recruited at least one young woman to deal drugs in 2025 and 2026.
The alleged accomplice is 15 years younger
She is a 22-year-old woman from Linz. She is suspected of having obtained 1.45 kilograms of crystal meth (methamphetamine), 200 grams of speed (amphetamine), and approximately 100 grams of ketamine from the 37-year-old in 2025 and of having sold a portion of it herself in the city of Linz.
Ordered on the dark web
According to the latest investigations by criminal investigators, the Linz man is also suspected of having ordered drugs on the dark web with his 20-year-old girlfriend—at least from April through June 2026—and having them shipped from abroad to her address in Linz. The drugs in question included at least 4 kilograms of amphetamine, more than 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 290 grams of ketamine, and various other controlled substances. The majority of the drugs were sold at a markup to various individuals, including minors, within the city of Linz. The drugs were previously advertised online on social media, in some cases accompanied by photos and videos of the drugs.
Large Quantities of Narcotics
Further investigations raised the suspicion that the Linz resident had also purchased large quantities of narcotics for sale as early as 2020 and 2021. This included at least 7.7 kilograms of cannabis, approximately 600 grams of cocaine, and around 200 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine months. He also admitted to purchasing at least 300 grams of cocaine in 2022 from the same source, though not for resale.
Successful House Search
During a search of the two defendants’ apartment, authorities seized, among other things, 100 grams of amphetamine in the freezer, approximately 40 grams of ketamine, and several vials of steroids. The 37-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were arrested in June 2026; the man was also remanded to the correctional facility. The 20-year-old woman was released pending charges after making a partial confession. The 37-year-old man is currently in pretrial detention.
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