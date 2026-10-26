Cruise Ship Executive: “We’re Not in the Zillertal”

Announcement: “Well, that’s just how it is at sea”

Some guests are reportedly in shock following the incident. The ship’s cruise director attempted to reassure the passengers in an announcement. “Dear guests, this is your cruise director speaking. As you may have noticed, we’ve had a collision with another ship. Nothing serious happened. You can rest assured,” she explained over the loudspeakers. “That’s the first thing to note. We’re now heading back to the pier, and of course, for safety reasons, we’ll investigate what happened—and some repairs will likely need to be made. But the most important thing is: Everything is fine. And I’d like to quote a captain I once sailed with, who said, ‘After all, we’re not in the Zillertal here.’ Yes, that’s just how it is at sea.”