After the Accident
Cruise Ship Executive: “We’re Not in the Zillertal”
The spectacular crash of the cruise ship “Mein Schiff 3” caused quite a stir. The cruise director also addressed the passengers regarding the unusual incident. She quoted a captain she had once sailed with: “After all, we’re not in the Zillertal here. Yeah, that’s just how it is at sea.”
For 2,428 guests on the cruise ship, their trip to the Canary Islands ended as soon as the ship set sail from Bremerhaven: Hurricane-force winds pushed the massive vessel toward two container ships. One freighter sustained a tear about ten meters long, while another suffered minor damage.
“Mein Schiff 3” was also damaged so severely that it cannot continue its voyage. Lifeboats on the starboard side were crushed, and videos show that the ship’s hull is also badly battered in places.
Here are pictures and videos of the incident:
Announcement: “Well, that’s just how it is at sea”
Some guests are reportedly in shock following the incident. The ship’s cruise director attempted to reassure the passengers in an announcement. “Dear guests, this is your cruise director speaking. As you may have noticed, we’ve had a collision with another ship. Nothing serious happened. You can rest assured,” she explained over the loudspeakers. “That’s the first thing to note. We’re now heading back to the pier, and of course, for safety reasons, we’ll investigate what happened—and some repairs will likely need to be made. But the most important thing is: Everything is fine. And I’d like to quote a captain I once sailed with, who said, ‘After all, we’re not in the Zillertal here.’ Yes, that’s just how it is at sea.”
The nearly fully booked cruise ship was actually supposed to set sail for the Canary Islands on Sunday evening. According to police reports, it was being assisted by tugs as it was leaving the harbor when a gust of wind hit the ship. It was then driven toward the two container ships that had moored along the riverbank in Bremerhaven. The freighters were also not allowed to leave the harbor after the collision.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. There was also no damage to the port facilities. “Other port operations were not hindered by the collision,” a spokesperson for the port operator bremerports told “Bild.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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