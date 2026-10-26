What Will Winter Be Like? Here’s What the Early Trends Say

A dry winter or rain and snow?

What about precipitation? Will the dry conditions continue, according to the models? According to Dietz, a “slightly wetter winter is expected.” “On average across Austria, this could mean about 10 to 50 liters per square meter more precipitation than usual. Combined with the higher temperatures, this would mean more frequent rain instead of snow, especially at lower elevations, while larger amounts of snow would certainly be possible in the mountains,” said the weather expert.