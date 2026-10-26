“It wouldn’t cost Austria a single euro”

For him, a new arena would be a huge opportunity for Austrian sports and for Vienna as an event destination. The fact that something like this doesn’t yet exist in the capital is “a real shame.” Rangnick’s call: more openness. “If there really are only winners in a situation, then you can’t constantly be looking for arguments as to why it’s better not to do it. What I’d like to see is a certain willingness to discuss the matter. Let’s just think about what would happen if it were to happen.”