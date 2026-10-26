Rangnick on the arena:
“It wouldn’t cost Austria a single euro”
Austria’s national soccer team coach Ralf Rangnick continues to push for a national stadium. “We have a long line of investors just waiting for the green light. It wouldn’t cost the country of Austria a single euro,” says the 68-year-old.
On the ORF program “Das Gespräch mit Susanne Schnabl,” Rangnick makes his point clear: “We have a long line of investors just waiting for the green light. It wouldn’t cost the country of Austria a single euro. Not a single euro of taxpayer money would be needed for this.” Specifically, he says, there are “three or four investors.” What bothers him is that the plans aren’t even being seriously discussed.
Since taking office, the German has been advocating for a modern, multifunctional arena, preferably on the site of the Happel Stadium. Transportation links, the Prater, proximity to downtown: for Rangnick, it’s nearly ideal. However, several discussions with Mayor Michael Ludwig and City Councilor for Sports Peter Hacker have yielded no progress. “They won’t even let us get to a point where we can say it would be feasible.”
“Not yet comparable to the Colosseum in Rome”
He cannot understand the concerns regarding historic preservation and groundwater: “The Ernst Happel Stadium isn’t old enough yet to constantly have historic preservation as the main focus. You can’t quite compare it to the Colosseum in Rome.”
For him, a new arena would be a huge opportunity for Austrian sports and for Vienna as an event destination. The fact that something like this doesn’t yet exist in the capital is “a real shame.” Rangnick’s call: more openness. “If there really are only winners in a situation, then you can’t constantly be looking for arguments as to why it’s better not to do it. What I’d like to see is a certain willingness to discuss the matter. Let’s just think about what would happen if it were to happen.”
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