A Lifesaver
Woman Dragged Into Bushes: He (54) Stopped the Assault
While others might simply have kept riding by, Ernst A. (54) didn’t look away—and in doing so, saved a 28-year-old jogger from being raped. The “Krone” met with this courageous everyday hero.
It was a quiet morning, if a bit chilly. For 20 years, Ernst A. (54) has cycled to work every day from Korneuburg to Vienna. His route along the Danube Canal usually takes about 50 minutes. But on that fateful Monday, everything turned out differently. The longtime correctional officer happened to be in the right place at the right time—and demonstrated tremendous courage.
“I saw two people tumble down the embankment. At first, I thought someone was fighting,” the 54-year-old recalls in an interview with the “Krone.” The Lower Austrian immediately got off his bike—and upon taking a closer look, realized what was happening right before his eyes. “The man was sitting on top of the woman; that’s when I knew he was trying to rape her.”
Brave Good Samaritan Chased Off Attacker
Ernst rushed to the 28-year-old woman’s aid. Determined, he ordered the attacker to let go of the woman and leave. And sure enough, the Hungarian man let go of his victim. “Violence against women—that’s just not acceptable,” says the 54-year-old, shaking his head.
Then everything happened in quick succession: Ernst dialed 911, and just a few minutes later, the police arrived. “I couldn’t even finish my cigarette—that’s how fast the officers got there,” he laughs. But his efforts were far from over. Together with the police officers, the man from Lower Austria—who is also active in the volunteer fire department—set out in search of the suspect—and quickly found him: a few hundred meters from the scene of the crime, the man had hidden in some bushes. He was handcuffed on the spot. Today, he’s behind bars in a correctional facility.
He doesn’t want any applause for his courage
The young jogger thanked her rescuer. Ernst doesn’t know how she’s doing today. “I hope she gets better soon and can run this route again,” says the 54-year-old. He doesn’t make a big deal out of the fact that he may have prevented something worse from happening. For the correctional officer, his courageous intervention was simply a matter of course. But that is exactly what makes him a hero: He didn’t look away—he took action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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