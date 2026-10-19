Woman Dragged Into Bushes: He (54) Stopped the Assault

Then everything happened in quick succession: Ernst dialed 911, and just a few minutes later, the police arrived. “I couldn’t even finish my cigarette—that’s how fast the officers got there,” he laughs. But his efforts were far from over. Together with the police officers, the man from Lower Austria—who is also active in the volunteer fire department—set out in search of the suspect—and quickly found him: a few hundred meters from the scene of the crime, the man had hidden in some bushes. He was handcuffed on the spot. Today, he’s behind bars in a correctional facility.