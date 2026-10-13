Pizza Burned in Tunnel: “It’s a Disaster”

Thick black smoke was visible over large parts of Linz around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire started in the A 26 access tunnel on the Urfahr side. “I had just delivered some frozen pizzas and was heading toward Ottensheim. As I was driving over the Danube Valley Bridge, there was a loud bang. I immediately pulled over to the left in the tunnel,” explains Boris Baschinger, managing director of Franzesco Pizza. At first, the 61-year-old thought it was just a routine mechanical failure.