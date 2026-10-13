The boss is desperate
Pizza Burned in Tunnel: “It’s a Disaster”
A fire on the Westring brought traffic in Linz to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze in the tunnel. However, the driver lost not only his pizzas in the fire but also his only refrigerated delivery truck.
Thick black smoke was visible over large parts of Linz around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire started in the A 26 access tunnel on the Urfahr side. “I had just delivered some frozen pizzas and was heading toward Ottensheim. As I was driving over the Danube Valley Bridge, there was a loud bang. I immediately pulled over to the left in the tunnel,” explains Boris Baschinger, managing director of Franzesco Pizza. At first, the 61-year-old thought it was just a routine mechanical failure.
Tunnel Automatically Closed
But even as Baschinger was calling roadside assistance, he suddenly noticed smoke rising from the engine compartment. His next call was therefore to the fire department. Due to the smoke, the tunnel was automatically closed. Baschinger walked back to the bridge and met the firefighters there.
Although the firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, the incident has far-reaching consequences for the family-run business. “It’s a disaster. The merchandise is ruined, and my only refrigerated truck is at the junkyard. I don’t know how I’m supposed to deliver my pizzas now, but we’ll manage. The most important thing is that no one was hurt,” Baschinger emphasizes.
The goods are ruined and my only freezer truck is at the junkyard. I don’t know how I’m supposed to keep making deliveries.
Boris Baschinger, Geschäftsführer Franzesco Pizza
No Damage to the Tunnel
After the fire was extinguished, experts inspected all the tunnel systems, electronics, and the structure itself. At least in this case, there was some good news. The fire caused no damage to the tunnel. Only burnt plastic had to be scraped off the roadway. The closure was lifted around 1:00 p.m.
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