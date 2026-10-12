We’ll Lose Four Holidays in 2027

Hot off the press, they’re already sitting in living rooms all across the country. As beautiful and elaborately designed as they may be, a critical look at the monthly pages really dampens the mood. That’s because four of the 13 statutory holidays will fall on a weekend next year—with the worst of it on December 25 and 26. May 1 (Saturday) and August 15 (Sunday) are also snubbing us this year by falling on weekends.