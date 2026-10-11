"When does it start?"
Trump Announces Cease-Fire—Zelenskyy Taken by Surprise
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Truth Social. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of all people, said he knew nothing about such an agreement. He also made it clear that Kyiv would be willing to agree to a ceasefire if Moscow also agreed.
“Effective immediately, an energy ceasefire is in effect in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have agreed. Don’t break it!” Trump wrote on his own social media platform, Truth Social. He did not provide any further details at this time.
Zelenskyy Shows Willingness
In an interview with the U.S. media outlet “Axios,” however, Zelenskyy stated that he knew nothing about the alleged agreement. Journalist Barak Ravid published the Ukrainian president’s remarks on X. “But if the Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree. If President Trump has negotiated this with Putin—please let us know when the ceasefire begins. We are ready and will accept it,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.
Kyiv Sets Conditions for Moscow
Zelenskyy had previously stated that Ukraine would cease its attacks on Russian refineries if, in turn, Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Moscow had so far rejected such a mutual cessation of attacks.
It remained unclear at first whether the agreement announced by Trump had actually been negotiated between the two warring parties. Specific details regarding the start, duration, and scope of the ceasefire were also lacking. No official confirmation was initially available from Kyiv or Moscow.
Dispute Over Diesel and High Fuel Prices
The announcement comes against the backdrop of a renewed conflict between Trump and Zelenskyy. The U.S. president had repeatedly blamed Ukraine for a global diesel shortage. At the same time, Trump is under domestic political pressure due to high living costs and fuel prices. Fuel prices had risen sharply in the wake of the U.S. war against Iran.
At the same time, Trump agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on additional diesel exports. Russia subsequently partially lifted its previous export ban. Initially, this is expected to allow more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to enter the global market. Trump held out the prospect of releasing another half a million metric tons in November, followed by one million metric tons.
In Russia itself, Ukrainian drone attacks on the energy sector had led to shortages. There were repeated long lines and restrictions at gas stations, even in Moscow.
Trump Questions Zelenskyy’s Presidency
The recent conflict weighs particularly heavily on the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy. The U.S. president recently called for a new president for Ukraine, thereby voicing a position that Moscow also supports. Russia has repeatedly denied Zelenskyy’s legitimacy. However, elections are prohibited in Ukraine under the current martial law.
The relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy had already hit a low point in February 2025. During a public outburst at the White House, Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, accused the Ukrainian leader of a lack of respect and gratitude in front of rolling cameras. Afterward, the two sides began to reconcile. Among other things, a controversial raw materials agreement was reached, and Trump even went so far as to praise Zelenskyy as a strong leader.
Criticism of Trump’s Course
The U.S. president’s latest moves are also drawing international criticism. German Education Minister Karin Prien described Trump’s demand for a new Ukrainian president as moral bankruptcy. “For a few liters of diesel. What a moral bankruptcy,” the deputy chairwoman of the CDU wrote on X.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called for more pressure on Moscow. “We don’t need less; we need more pressure on Putin so that he is willing to negotiate,” he said.
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