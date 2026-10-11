Trump Announces Cease-Fire—Zelenskyy Taken by Surprise

Dispute Over Diesel and High Fuel Prices

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a renewed conflict between Trump and Zelenskyy. The U.S. president had repeatedly blamed Ukraine for a global diesel shortage. At the same time, Trump is under domestic political pressure due to high living costs and fuel prices. Fuel prices had risen sharply in the wake of the U.S. war against Iran.

At the same time, Trump agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on additional diesel exports. Russia subsequently partially lifted its previous export ban. Initially, this is expected to allow more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to enter the global market. Trump held out the prospect of releasing another half a million metric tons in November, followed by one million metric tons.