Severe Weather Chaos in Italy: Cars Swept Into the Sea

The head of Sicily’s Civil Protection Agency, Salvatore Cocina, described the event as virtually unprecedented for the Mediterranean island. He said the storm’s intensity was comparable to a tornado as seen in the United States. Cocina also pointed out the link between the climate crisis and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. Following an unusually hot summer, Civil Protection had already warned in early September of possible extreme weather conditions in the fall. Sicily’s Regional President, Renato Schifani, announced special funds to address the damage.