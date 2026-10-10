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Sprint in Singapore

LIVE: Verstappen Leads After a Flurry of Retirements

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10.10.2026 05:20
Max Verstappen clinched the victory in Saturday’s Sprint.
Max Verstappen clinched the victory in Saturday’s Sprint.(Bild: AFP/NG HAN GUAN)
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First, the rain-delayed start ; then the drama involving George Russell; and finally, a total of nine retirements—but Max Verstappen didn’t let any of that bother him: The Dutchman won the Sprint race in Singapore on Saturday—despite a less-than-ideal start.

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The race got off to a very delayed start. Five minutes before the scheduled start, heavy rain suddenly set in in Singapore. Since some corners were completely flooded, the message for 30 minutes was: “Please wait!” But even after the start—which eventually took place—things got turbulent. A total of nine drivers retired. That’s a new record for retirements in the history of Formula 1 sprint races.

Poor Start for Verstappen
Max Verstappen got off to a good start. Nevertheless, George Russell in the Mercedes got off to a better start and briefly took the lead. Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari also put in a strong performance and moved up to third place. Russell’s joy didn’t last long, however. At the end of the first lap, he lost control of his car and crashed into the wall at the start-finish line. He’ll have to start from the back of the grid on Sunday anyway.

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McLaren Gives Away Positions
Positions five through seven went to Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman, and Nico Hülkenberg. The race ended on a bitter note for McLaren. On the final lap, Lando Norris attacked his teammate Oscar Piastri, causing the two cars to collide.

The Results

Here are the championship standings:

Norris finished eighth and, as the driver at fault, lost fourth and fifth place. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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