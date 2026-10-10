LIVE: Verstappen Leads After a Flurry of Retirements

Poor Start for Verstappen

Max Verstappen got off to a good start. Nevertheless, George Russell in the Mercedes got off to a better start and briefly took the lead. Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari also put in a strong performance and moved up to third place. Russell’s joy didn’t last long, however. At the end of the first lap, he lost control of his car and crashed into the wall at the start-finish line. He’ll have to start from the back of the grid on Sunday anyway.