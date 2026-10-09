Kiss Controversy & Shocking Remarks: Huge Stir Over Lugner!

Simone tries to help—and immediately pulls out all the stops: “She’s fat, and that’s why she’s ugly. And if she were slim, she’d be hot!” Is it okay to say something like that? “Oh my God!” Alexander reacts in shock—and Simone tries to downplay it. “That’s what the T-shirt says, not me!” But the damage is already done—and Beverly points out: “That’s body shaming, isn’t it?”