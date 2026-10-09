“Rampensau Forest House”
Kiss Controversy & Shocking Remarks: Huge Stir Over Lugner!
Kisses or a Bitch Fight? On Friday night, the long wait for fans of “Forsthaus Rampensau” finally came to an end. And one thing is already clear: Simone Lugner isn’t making any friends at the Kärntner Alm...
Simone Lugner moves into the Forsthaus—and that, of course, causes quite a stir among the Rampensäue. But after the initial excitement over the celebrity roommate, disillusionment quickly sets in. Because it doesn’t take long for the widow of builder Richard Lugner to lose everyone’s goodwill...
Hugs? Not with Simone!
In fact, it starts right when she moves in. Warm hugs? Not with Simone! When Vanessa tries to throw her arms around the Lugner widow’s neck to greet her, Simone instead pointedly holds out her hand.
An affront, as Vanessa sees it: “At that moment, I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I’m already coming toward you like this, and you’re holding out your hand so arrogantly…’,” she immediately starts sniping.
Simone leaves Peter high and dry
Simone, on the other hand, can’t understand the fuss over the supposedly “arrogant” greeting. “Everyone wanted to go ‘aaaahhhh’ right away,” she explains, miming hugs and kisses. And she adds: “I’m just not that kind of person...”
Yep, even “Farmer Wants a Wife” star Peter gets a taste of that. He doesn’t notice a thing about the kiss fiasco and immediately launches into his greeting attack. To no avail! His friend Alisa has to console him, saying Simone is just “a little cold.”
The “fat and ugly” remark shocks even Alex!
But anyone who thinks things can’t get any worse with Simone is mistaken. She’s only just gotten started! And so “Mein Gemeindebau” Susi gets—behind her back—a pretty harsh broadside. The slogan on her T-shirt is giving Elsa a headache. What on earth does “If I were skinny, I’d just make you unnecessarily horny” even mean?
Simone tries to help—and immediately pulls out all the stops: “She’s fat, and that’s why she’s ugly. And if she were slim, she’d be hot!” Is it okay to say something like that? “Oh my God!” Alexander reacts in shock—and Simone tries to downplay it. “That’s what the T-shirt says, not me!” But the damage is already done—and Beverly points out: “That’s body shaming, isn’t it?”
Reality TV queens Elsa and Beverly generally can’t stand Simone. “What’s up with this Lugner woman? Does she have money? Is she a millionaire? She thinks she’s better than everyone else,” Elsa rants about her famous roommate.
Simone isn’t a Lugner ex!
And even the seasoned flirts Phillip and “Krappi” can’t win Simone over with their charm. “I heard you’re Richard Lugner’s ex?” Phillip asks Simone in passing, while she waits alone in the kitchen as the rest of the show-offs cheerfully down one drink after another outside. “No,” Simone replies curtly.
And she lets Phillip stew a little. And stew. And stew. “If I were his ex, he would have broken up with me at some point,” she finally explains. “But that didn’t happen. I’m his widow.” Aha, Simone clearly isn’t in the mood for jokes on this topic! “Because the exes are other people.”
“You’ve just been forgotten…”
Phillip is in good company, though, because Manuel gets his share of flak, too. While Simone’s teammate Alex didn’t know “Krappi” “until this very day,” Simone knows exactly who he is.
“That’s actually impossible, because I know him and I’m old,” she explains—and takes a jab at “Krappi.” “But I know you as ‘You used to be…’.” “But what was I back then?” he promptly asks. “A YouTube star.” “But not anymore?” “Krappi” asks, puzzled. “No,” Simone replies. “I don’t know, you’ve just faded into obscurity, it seems to me.”
Ouch! This broadside, of course, doesn’t go over well with “Krappi” at all—and once again, Simone has one fewer potential ally…
Will Simone Lugner still be able to settle in at the “Forsthaus Rampensau” and make a friend or two after all? And who will be the first to get the boot? You’ll find out next Friday at 8:15 p.m. on ATV and JOYN.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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