“My daughter will never sleep in that room again”

Farmer Unharmed

While the 77-year-old was checking on the situation, the tractor rolled away beside him. He was shocked and speechless himself as he rushed to the scene of the accident. He also said that he had wanted to jump on it to stop the vehicle. The family is glad he didn’t do that—the attempt likely would not have ended well. As it is, the damage was limited to property. The fire department temporarily sealed up the house so the family could stay there.