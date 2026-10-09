5 Years Since Kurz's Resignation
The Poll Scandal: Long Investigations, No Breakthrough
Three days after the raids at Ballhausplatz on October 6, 2021, Sebastian Kurz resigned as chancellor. Five years and an evaluation report later, one question looms large: Are the WKStA’s allegations coming to nothing?
It has been five years since investigators from the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) raided the Federal Chancellery, the Ministry of Finance, and the ÖVP party headquarters. Three days after the large-scale raid, Sebastian Kurz resigned after a total of 1,169 days as chancellor.
Five years and a final acquittal in the trial for perjury later, Sebastian Kurz—who has since become a father twice—is still under investigation in the poll-rigging scandal. The case comprises 6,000 file volumes.
On whose behalf was Thomas Schmid acting?
However, aside from the testimony of “key witness” Thomas Schmid, the time-consuming investigations have apparently not yet led the anti-corruption investigators to the success they had hoped for.
The analysis of digital data takes an enormous amount of time. The length of the investigation is unreasonable for the accused.
Rechtsanwalt Johannes Zink
Bild: hba
Even the 1,435-page analysis report on the so-called “Beinschab tool,” published at the end of July 2026, apparently provided no evidence that Thomas Schmid acted on behalf of Sebastian Kurz. Especially since the mastermind behind the Beinschab tool worked for Finance Minister Hans Jörg Schelling in 2016.
Call for More Staff
For attorney Johannes Zink, such a lengthy duration of proceedings is unreasonable for the accused: “The analysis of digital data takes an enormous amount of time,” Zink argues, calling for better staffing of the judiciary and absolute statutes of limitations for investigations. AI, too, could have accelerated proceedings long ago.
The WKStA justifies the length of the proceedings by citing the preliminary review proceedings—in which a judge decides which data is relevant and may be handed over to the WKStA. A second report is nearing completion.
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