Hungarian Women Exploited in Illegal Brothels

The Hungarian suspect has a long criminal record in his home country. Among other things, he had been convicted of human trafficking and numerous property crimes. The 30-year-old is alleged to have secured a regular income by exploiting his two compatriots. The victims (aged 31 and 41) are believed to have been subjected to severe sexual exploitation since at least June; they were forced to hand over half of their earnings and also had to pay for their own housing, advertisements on relevant websites, and contraceptives.