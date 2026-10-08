Fellow Countryman Arrested
Hungarian Women Exploited in Illegal Brothels
Two Hungarian women (ages 31 and 41) are alleged to have been lured to Austria by a fellow countryman under false pretenses and forced into prostitution in illegal brothels in Linz and Vienna. He took more than half of the women’s earnings, and they also had to pay extra for housing, advertisements, and contraceptives.
The Hungarian suspect has a long criminal record in his home country. Among other things, he had been convicted of human trafficking and numerous property crimes. The 30-year-old is alleged to have secured a regular income by exploiting his two compatriots. The victims (aged 31 and 41) are believed to have been subjected to severe sexual exploitation since at least June; they were forced to hand over half of their earnings and also had to pay for their own housing, advertisements on relevant websites, and contraceptives.
Cross-Border Prostitution Ring
Until his arrest, the man is alleged to have pocketed nearly 70,000 euros in this manner without providing any service in return. He is now behind bars on charges of pimping and cross-border prostitution trafficking, but has not yet admitted to the charges. “We ordered his arrest; he was admitted to the Linz Correctional Facility on October 7,” confirms Ulrike Breiteneder, spokesperson for the Linz District Attorney’s Office.
Illegal Brothels
The 30-year-old is alleged to have exploited the two women in illegal brothels in Linz and Vienna. He and his Hungarian partner (28) were located in St. Pölten on October 5, and the arrest followed the next day with the support of the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA).
“If convicted of cross-border prostitution trafficking, the man faces one to ten years in prison,” explains Prosecutor Breiteneder. His partner is also currently listed as a suspect, but the extent to which she was involved in the 30-year-old’s activities has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
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