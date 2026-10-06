A Tear-Filled Farewell! Messi’s Final Match for Argentina

This time, the farewell is final

Unlike after his retirement from the national team ten years ago,this timeit will be afinalfarewell. “It was a decision that hurt me deep in my soul and still hurts, but I understand that it’s time,” Messi had explained at the end of August. The lost World Cup final—and with it, the shattered dream of successfully defending the title—followed by the death of his father, Jorge, at just 68 years old, had left the 39-year-old pensive and helped push him toward taking this decisive step.