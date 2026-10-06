Statement Following the Controversy:
“The absolute truth!” Ronaldo Speaks Out
Cristiano Ronaldo has now spoken out himself with a lengthy statement regarding the commotion surrounding his dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. On Instagram, the exceptional soccer player refers to the “absolute truth” and explains his side of the story.
First things first: Ronaldo isn’t announcing the end of his national team career. On the contrary, he says he’s still eager to play for his country. “So, if I’m physically fit, playing for my club—hopefully scoring goals—after serving any suspension that may be imposed on me, I will be ready, as I have always been until today, to play for our national team and win,” said the exceptional soccer player.
However, his words also reveal the anger that led to the outburst on the sidelines of the Norway match and ultimately to his early departure. “In August, the coach told me I was indispensable to his project,” Ronaldo recounts of a conversation with Jorge Jesus.
“On the day of the match against Norway, he asked me if I was ready to play 30 minutes. That wasn’t part of the plan, but I said yes. I warmed up at halftime and was never subbed in. He had broken his word,” said the 41-year-old. He did, however, offer an apology to the fans: “It was my fault that I didn’t greet the fans afterward, and I apologize for that.”
“I Didn’t Deserve That”
And even afterward, things didn’t calm down, as the Portuguese player went on to explain: “48 hours later, with Coutinho present, we agreed that he would tell the truth in the press room: The plan came from him; I had never asked for playing time, and forcing me to warm up without letting me play was a mistake. He asked me for a hug and promised it. I approved a short document with these notes.”
But things turned out differently; Coach Jesus’s words, according to him, were not what had been agreed upon: “The press conference had nothing to do with what we had agreed upon. I was attacked in a way I didn’t deserve. It was the second time he had broken his word.”
Ronaldo Apologizes to the Team
A situation Ronaldo had never experienced before: “In nearly 25 years, I’ve never interfered with a tactical decision. But if they break their word, I have no place there anymore.”
“I apologize to my teammates for leaving. The responsibility lies solely with me. The FPF should punish me without any mitigating circumstances; as captain, that’s an aggravating factor.”
However, the final game of his national team career has not yet been played, according to Ronaldo: “In this context, I’ve heard a lot about farewell games—that I deserve a dignified farewell and that the federation wants to give me this opportunity. I’ve learned in life—often going hungry and without anything to eat—that nobody gives anything to anyone for free. I can promise all my fans—and especially the entire Portuguese people—that we’ll play one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.”
A Special Anecdote
The national team is a special matter for the legend: “But when I think of the national team, competition is the first thing that comes to mind. That’s what I was thinking about when I received the news of my father’s death. I was at a training camp with our national team and immediately decided to stay until the end of the game the next day. I did that for my country—something I would never do for any club.”
Once any potential suspension has been served, the veteran will once again be available to his country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.