“The absolute truth!” Ronaldo Speaks Out

However, the final game of his national team career has not yet been played, according to Ronaldo: “In this context, I’ve heard a lot about farewell games—that I deserve a dignified farewell and that the federation wants to give me this opportunity. I’ve learned in life—often going hungry and without anything to eat—that nobody gives anything to anyone for free. I can promise all my fans—and especially the entire Portuguese people—that we’ll play one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.”