Scandal in the ÖFB Group? Now UEFA Is Stepping In, Too

Instead of Dublin, the match was played on neutral ground in Serbia, with no fans allowed. The Irish players refrained from shaking hands or high-fiving and bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem. Ireland had won the first leg 3–0 in Debrecen, Hungary. Both teams are still set to face group leader Austria. On November 14, Ireland will play in Linz, and three days later, Austria will face Israel in Debrecen to close out the group stage.