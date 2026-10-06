Serious Allegations
Scandal in the ÖFB Group? Now UEFA Is Stepping In, Too
The Nations League match between Ireland and Israel in Austria’s Group B3 has had repercussions: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate possible misconduct!
The inspector is tasked with investigating possible incidents after official reports indicated an incident in or around the players’ tunnel during halftime, as confirmed by UEFA.
On the sidelines of last Sunday’s heated match in Backa Topola, Serbia, an Israeli player is alleged to have spat at an Irish official. “I won’t comment on that; it’s probably something the disciplinary committee will look into,” Ireland’s Icelandic national team coach Heimir Hallgrimsson had stated at the postgame press conference.
Political Tensions
The match (1–1) between the two national teams was politically charged because there is strong support for Palestine in Ireland and Israel is facing massive criticism over the Gaza war. The Irish players had been urged from home to boycott the international matches.
Instead of Dublin, the match was played on neutral ground in Serbia, with no fans allowed. The Irish players refrained from shaking hands or high-fiving and bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem. Ireland had won the first leg 3–0 in Debrecen, Hungary. Both teams are still set to face group leader Austria. On November 14, Ireland will play in Linz, and three days later, Austria will face Israel in Debrecen to close out the group stage.
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