China Instead of Upper Austria: Eisbär Relocates Hood Production

Eisbär Sportmoden GmbH also plans to relocate its headquarters from its current location in Feldkirchen an der Donau within Upper Austria. According to the “OÖN,” the current headquarters is set to close at the end of the year, and production will be outsourced to Poland and China. As part of this process, 14 of the total 50 positions are to be eliminated. The workforce has reportedly already been informed of this.