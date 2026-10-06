14 jobs lost
China Instead of Upper Austria: Eisbär Relocates Hood Production
Eisbär Sportmoden, a company based in Feldkirchen an der Donau in Upper Austria—best known for its beanies—apparently plans to outsource its production to Poland and China. This move is expected to result in the loss of 14 jobs.
Eisbär Sportmoden GmbH also plans to relocate its headquarters from its current location in Feldkirchen an der Donau within Upper Austria. According to the “OÖN,” the current headquarters is set to close at the end of the year, and production will be outsourced to Poland and China. As part of this process, 14 of the total 50 positions are to be eliminated. The workforce has reportedly already been informed of this.
In the media report, Thorsten Grönlund—who has been Eisbär’s managing director since the end of June—cited rising non-wage labor costs, increasing infrastructure and energy expenses, as well as global price and competitive pressures as the reasons for the restructuring. In addition, the lease in Feldkirchen an der Donau was not renewed.
Headquarters to Remain in Upper Austria
The 14 employees who are losing their jobs have been personally informed, Grönlund added. Even though hats, scarves, and sportswear will be produced in Poland and China in the future, the company’s headquarters will remain in Upper Austria. The managing director did not disclose the new location, citing ongoing negotiations.
The company Eisbär was once founded as a small embroidery shop and, over the decades, developed into one of the best-known winter sports brands. Since 1975, the Upper Austrian company has been a partner of the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV). In addition to headwear, Eisbär also produces clothing such as sweaters and T-shirts.
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