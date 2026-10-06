Confusing SPÖ Crisis Plan Paralyzes the Republic for Months

States View the New Stalemate Critically

It’s hard to imagine that the state governors will now stay quiet for weeks (even though that’s what was agreed upon on Sunday). On Monday, they officially expressed satisfaction with the compromise, but the first jabs were already being thrown. “That was the best we could do,” Carinthia’s Governor Daniel Fellner told the website “5 Minuten.” Styria’s SPÖ leader Max Lercher did not consider the outcome an “absolute model solution,” but under the given circumstances, he called it the “only feasible step.”