Medvedev hits a spectator—disqualified!

Spectator Injured

But Djokovic didn’t let it throw him off his game. In the second set, too, he initially broke Medvedev’s serve, then conceded the break back, and went on to break Medvedev’s serve again to take a 5–3 lead. And then, at 15–15, came the fateful moment. Djokovic won the point, and Medvedev vented his frustration by hitting the ball over the net. Not with full force, but hard enough to seriously injure a spectator sitting in the front row. The spectator held his forehead for several minutes and eventually had to be helped out of the arena.