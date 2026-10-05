Many question marks
A Gradual Withdrawal—What’s Next for the SPÖ
He’s staying—but is already packing his bags. After hours of wrangling with the nine state leaders, Andreas Babler is stepping down from the vice chancellor’s seat at the start of the year to make way for Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer. The exact timing: it depends on when the minister, who is battling cancer, is well enough.
The outgoing SPÖ leader emphasized that he was taking this step voluntarily: “When I took over as party chairman, I vowed to be different—to put the well-being of the movement above all else, rather than my personal interests.”
Yesterday’s rejections are tomorrow’s jobs
On paper, however, Babler will retain the party chairmanship for the time being. Others will take the helm starting with an executive committee meeting on Thursday. Minister for Women’s Affairs Eva-Maria Holzleitner and parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher will manage party affairs alongside or in place of Babler until he also steps down from this office when Marterbauer takes over.
Officially, Kucher and Holzleitner are supposed to “support” the transition. Within the party, they’re already being called “watchdogs.” “This effectively renders Babler powerless,” sources within the party say.
New leadership had to be asked
A look at the statements made over the weekend shows just how quickly the situation can change within the SPÖ. On Saturday, Holzleitner stated unequivocally on Ö1: “No, I am not available.” Not as leader, not as an interim solution, not as vice chancellor.
Kucher is also said to have turned down the offer internally. As of today, however, both are suddenly in the front row. Early next year, Marterbauer—who had likewise denied interest—will join them. He is set to take over the office of vice chancellor from Babler after recovering from cancer. The target date cited is the beginning of 2027. However, there is no fixed date, as it depends on Marterbauer’s recovery.
Showdown at the party convention?
It also remains to be seen whether Marterbauer will subsequently take over as SPÖ chair. Within the party, he is considered the preferred candidate for the future leadership. Should he run, a membership vote might possibly be avoided. If, on the other hand, there are multiple candidates, such a vote would be necessary before the party convention.
The future vice chancellor is said to have promised Babler that he could remain in the government as a minister. However, the final word on this does not seem to have been spoken yet. Especially since that would not fit into the script for most states. “But they’ll have figured something out by then,” was the sentiment heard following the meetings.
Zeiler Remains a Contender
Media executive Gerhard Zeiler remains a possible alternative. He had sparked the leadership debate with his bid for the SPÖ chairmanship and recently reaffirmed his ambitions.
The plan was clear: oust Babler
As is well known, the state party leaders had already met for preliminary discussions with Babler ahead of the crisis summit. “The atmosphere was exceptionally good. There was joking, and agreement was reached quickly,” a participant told the “Krone.”
The plan outlined there called for ousting Babler at the subsequent summit at the Steigenberger Hotel in Vienna. In the end, however, the only things served were pork crackling dumplings and all sorts of vegan dishes. According to insiders, Babler fought his dismissal “tooth and nail”—and refused to accept any of the many positions still offered to him as recently as yesterday.
A party convention in early 2027 is expected to provide answers to outstanding questions. Marterbauer is then set to become SPÖ leader—provided he is fit enough and there is no opposing candidate to challenge him.
Coalition partners view the “solution” with suspicion
It remains to be seen whether international media executive Gerhard Zeiler—who initially sparked the upheaval with his announcement that he intended to run against Babler—will also run against Marterbauer. One thing became clear last night: The two coalition partners are also viewing the SPÖ’s “solution” with suspicion. The FPÖ once again called for new elections.
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