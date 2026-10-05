A Gradual Withdrawal—What’s Next for the SPÖ

Showdown at the party convention?

It also remains to be seen whether Marterbauer will subsequently take over as SPÖ chair. Within the party, he is considered the preferred candidate for the future leadership. Should he run, a membership vote might possibly be avoided. If, on the other hand, there are multiple candidates, such a vote would be necessary before the party convention.

The future vice chancellor is said to have promised Babler that he could remain in the government as a minister. However, the final word on this does not seem to have been spoken yet. Especially since that would not fit into the script for most states. “But they’ll have figured something out by then,” was the sentiment heard following the meetings.