2-2 in the Nations League
ÖFB Player Ratings: One Player Shone in Dublin
After a sluggish first half, a point in Dublin seemed out of reach—but debutant Alexander Prass turned the tide. In the end, Ralf Rangnick’s squad fought their way to a 2-2 draw in Ireland in the Nations League. Austria’s national team under the microscope by “Krone” editor Philipp Scheichl …
RATING KEY: 6 world-class, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 off his game, 0 played too briefly.
Florian Wiegele 3
Had no chance on the goals conceded, but made a top-notch save when the score was 2–2.
Stefan Posch 3
Was involved in many one-on-one battles, but technical errors crept in time and again. As the game went on, he grew more confident in the offensive end.
David Affengruber 2
Didn’t always have things under control, unlike against Kosovo. Before the early goal, he let Parrott get the better of him far too easily. He was vulnerable in one-on-one situations.
Philipp Lienhart 3
Against Parrott, he, like Affengruber, couldn’t gain the upper hand before the 0–1. The Freiburg player was stronger.
Phillipp Mwene 2
Uncertain—his poor clearance attempt led to the second goal conceded.
Nicolas Seiwald 3
Held his own in high-pressure situations early on. He was a split-second too late on the penalty. Bitter.
Xaver Schlager 4
Led the charge, frequently demanded the ball, and tried a lot. After Ireland’s surge, he was more present in the opposing half.
Patrick Wimmer 4
Looked lively again, won many key balls. Just like before the 1-2. The Hoffenheim player put in a very committed and passionate performance.
Carney Chukwuemeka 2
As the number 10, he almost never made an impact.
Romano Schmid 3
He tried hard, but that was all he managed in Dublin.
Sasa Kalajdzic 3
Whenever he had the ball, he created danger on more than one occasion.
Konrad Laimer 4
Got better as the game went on.
Michael Gregoritsch 4
A great free kick after coming on as a substitute to tie the game. He caused trouble in front of the goal.
Maximilian Wöber 3
Solid.
Alexander Prass 5
The substitute immediately brought a lot of energy to the game.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.