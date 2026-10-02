The SPÖ’s leadership merry-go-round has picked up speed

The challenger could be Gerhard Zeiler or a third candidate who has yet to be identified. Many in the party would like to see the popular Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer take over. However, he is not only undergoing cancer treatment but also stands loyally behind Babler. “I am a staunch Social Democrat and would therefore do everything I can to unite the party,” Marterbauer said in an interview with Puls 24 regarding the current SPÖ crisis.