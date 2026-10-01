New Owner and New CEO for Linz Airport

October brings a fresh start: The state of Upper Austria is now officially the sole owner of the airport in Hörsching. On Thursday, the State Parliament—the final formal hurdle—approved the purchase of the city’s shares. Votes against came from the Greens, NEOS, and MFG. Although the three parties expressed their support for the airport during the state parliament session, they criticized the lack of a “clear strategy” and an “overall concept” for the loss-making company. Now the state government plans to seek private investors for up to 49 percent of the airport’s shares.