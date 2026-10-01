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Resolution in the State Parliament

New Owner and New CEO for Linz Airport

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01.10.2026 17:43
The Upper Austrian state parliament has approved the purchase of the city’s shares in the ...
The Upper Austrian state parliament has approved the purchase of the city’s shares in the airport.(Bild: Flughafen Linz)
Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Von Philipp Stadler

It’s now official: After the State Parliament—the final governing body to give its approval—gave the green light, the State of Upper Austria can now purchase the City of Linz’s 50-percent stake in the airport. At the same time, a new managing director took the helm at Linz-Hörsching.

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October brings a fresh start: The state of Upper Austria is now officially the sole owner of the airport in Hörsching. On Thursday, the State Parliament—the final formal hurdle—approved the purchase of the city’s shares. Votes against came from the Greens, NEOS, and MFG. Although the three parties expressed their support for the airport during the state parliament session, they criticized the lack of a “clear strategy” and an “overall concept” for the loss-making company. Now the state government plans to seek private investors for up to 49 percent of the airport’s shares.

Fewer Passengers This Summer
The airport’s management has also been reorganized as of Thursday: German manager Jörg Ebbighausen took over the top position from his predecessor, Norbert Draskovits, effective October 1.

Jörg Ebbighausen is now the sole managing director of Flughafen Linz GmbH.
Jörg Ebbighausen is now the sole managing director of Flughafen Linz GmbH.(Bild: Privat)

The summer results are unlikely to give him much cause for celebration: According to Statistics Austria, passenger numbers in July and August were 13.5 percent lower than the previous year. And air cargo volume fell by nearly 36 percent because Turkish Airlines withdrew its cargo planes from Linz in the spring. However, the airport was able to offset this with truck freight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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