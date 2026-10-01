Magenta is sending your team to the ÖFB Campus!

For two days on the modern training fields of the ÖFB Campus, everything will revolve around soccer, team spirit, and shared experiences. The program includes intensive training sessions with ÖFB coaches, workshops, and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks, as well as a group team photo in the campus stadium. Accommodations are also provided: The team will stay right on the ÖFB Campus and can spend their free time together in the Players Lounge.