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Contest

Magenta is sending your team to the ÖFB Campus!

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01.10.2026 00:01
(Bild: Magenta)
Porträt von Promotion Team
Von Promotion Team

Train right where Austria’s national teams call home: Magenta, in partnership with the ÖFB, is making it happen and giving away a very special soccer weekend for one club team. On November 14 and 15, 2026, the winning team will enjoy a two-day Kids Camp at the ÖFB Campus in Vienna. Here’s how to enter: Go to the contest.

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For two days on the modern training fields of the ÖFB Campus, everything will revolve around soccer, team spirit, and shared experiences. The program includes intensive training sessions with ÖFB coaches, workshops, and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks, as well as a group team photo in the campus stadium. Accommodations are also provided: The team will stay right on the ÖFB Campus and can spend their free time together in the Players Lounge.

Club teams with players aged 12 to 15 who are registered for official ÖFB competition are eligible to participate. The winning team may attend the camp with up to 18 children and two coaches or supervisors.

Join and Win
With a little luck, you’ll head to Vienna together in November—to the very place where Austria’s national teams usually train under top-notch conditions. Register your team now and win a spot at the Kids Camp at the ÖFB Campus!

Jetzt mitmachen

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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