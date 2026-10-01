New Model for Elective Care Physicians
Haberlander Rejects FPÖ Proposal
Private-practice doctors in hospitals—this proposal from the FPÖ regarding the healthcare system was the topic of discussion today in the Upper Austrian State Parliament. SPÖ health spokesperson Peter Binder asked Health Minister Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) what she thought of the idea put forward by the ÖVP’s coalition partner. In short: She rebuffed Haimbuchner’s proposal.
Haberlander began on a friendly note, however. She expressed gratitude for the “diversity of ideas” being put forward to improve the healthcare system. After that, however, the Deputy Governor made her position clear: State funding for private physician services was “certainly not the obvious way to solve the structural problems of outpatient care.” And: “We do not want to subsidize doctor visits with state funds.”
As a reminder: Haimbuchner had proposed transforming existing hospital outpatient clinics into primary private-practice clinics. Social insurance would cover the reimbursement costs, while the state would cover the remaining copayment.
Haberlander considers a different approach to be more sensible. Community-based care must be expanded in collaboration with the ÖGK. Currently, 49 positions for panel doctors are vacant in Upper Austria. According to the Health Plan 2030, another 50 positions are to be added. “Overall, Upper Austria is 135 positions below the Austrian average in terms of health insurance physician positions,” Haberlander stated in her response to Binder’s inquiry.
SPÖ politician Binder summarized the health commissioner’s response by saying that the proposal from the blue coalition partner was apparently “not very well thought out.” Haberlander did not contradict this. Instead, she pointed to a model already being tested at Kepler University Hospital: a general medicine outpatient clinic for initial care.
According to Haberlander, part of the problem lies in the opening hours of private practices. Around 25 percent of acute patients show up at hospital emergency rooms between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. That is why the ÖVP politician is also advocating for stronger round-the-clock primary care.
“First and foremost, these positions for doctors in the public health insurance system need to be filled,” said Haberlander. However, she added that additional models to relieve the burden on outpatient clinics could certainly be explored.
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