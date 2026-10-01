Haberlander Rejects FPÖ Proposal

Haberlander considers a different approach to be more sensible. Community-based care must be expanded in collaboration with the ÖGK. Currently, 49 positions for panel doctors are vacant in Upper Austria. According to the Health Plan 2030, another 50 positions are to be added. “Overall, Upper Austria is 135 positions below the Austrian average in terms of health insurance physician positions,” Haberlander stated in her response to Binder’s inquiry.