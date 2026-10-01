An Axe as a Weapon! Here’s How the Cockpit Attack Unfolded

Machchhar talked about his job in a podcast

In a podcast last year, he explained that aviation had “never been a childhood dream.” He had actually started studying management because he wanted to work in the family business. But then he came across an aviation seminar and “it hooked him,” he explained. He also described some challenges he faced during his career: For example, together with other crew members, he helped a passenger who was experiencing premature labor give birth to her child.