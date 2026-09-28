On the Danube Embankment
Seiler and Speer to Perform at an Open-Air Concert in Linz
Seiler and Speer are the first major act confirmed for the upcoming “Ahoi! Pop” summer of 2027—an open-air festival right in the heart of Linz. On July 9, 2027, the Austropop superstars will bring their greatest hits and plenty of Viennese charm to the Donaulände.
The highlight of this hot concert summer, now drawing to a close, was the return of the “Ahoi! Pop” festival to Linz’s Donaupark. With more than 10,500 attendees per concert, shows by Pizzera & Jaus and Nina Chuba were virtually sold out.
The open-air festival continues in 2027
Now the first act for the “Ahoi! Pop Summer” 2027 has been confirmed: Seiler and Speer will take the stage at Linz’s Donaulände on July 9, 2027.
Austropop for Millions of Fans
With their smash hit “Ham kummst”—if not before—the duo conquered the Austrian charts and won the hearts of an audience of millions. Numerous gold and platinum certifications, four Amadeus Awards, and sold-out concerts—even at the Ernst Happel Stadium—underscore their status as a mainstay of the local music scene.
Now they’ll be performing in an open-air setting at the Donaulände, as the Posthof, together with Barracuda Music, continues to bring that summer vibe to the heart of the city in 2027.
Tickets available starting Tuesday
The unique setting between Lentos and the Brucknerhaus, a carefully curated program, and high-quality dining options will round out the “Ahoi! Pop Summer.” Additional program highlights will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then: Come on down to Linz!
Tickets will be available starting September 29, 2026, at the Posthof online ticket shop and the Posthof box office, at the LIVA Service Center in the Brucknerhaus Linz (0732/775230), via oeticket, and at all oeticket ticket outlets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.