Power Struggles Within the SPÖ
SPÖ Caucus Leader Backs Babler, Doskozil Opposes Zeiler
Gerhard Zeiler’s announcement on KronePLUS that he intends to take over as the new leader of the federal SPÖ has stirred up quite a bit of controversy in domestic politics. On Monday, two prominent SPÖ figures attempted to take the wind out of the debate’s sails.
Philipp Kucher expressed his support for the current SPÖ federal party chairman, Andreas Babler: As the Social Democrats’ parliamentary group leader, he naturally stands behind his party leader, he said in a joint press conference with his colleagues from the governing coalition ahead of the National Council’s special session.
According to them, media executive Gerhard Zeiler’s announcement that he intends to replace Babler as head of the SPÖ currently has no impact on their cooperation.
Kucher: No comment on Zeiler’s move
The fact that the three of them were standing here together before the special session on the fuel price cap to present the measure shows that their cooperation continues to function, Kucher said.
He declined to comment on Zeiler’s move, saying only this: “I believe that these public debates about personnel work quite well without my involvement.” The only way to avert damage to the SPÖ, he said, is to conduct such discussions internally and continue to solve the “problems of the people.”
ÖVP: No Time for “Speculation”
ÖVP parliamentary group leader Ernst Gödl also declined to comment directly on the state of the SPÖ. “This is no time for speculation. It’s up to the SPÖ to decide how it puts its team together,” was all he said. And according to Gödl, the government must function—which it is doing. Many projects are currently under negotiation.
I believe that these public debates about personnel work quite well without my involvement.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Philipp Kucher
The priority remains to work through these issues point by point, “and that’s what we stand for.” NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty said he was following the debate: “We will, of course, be watching how things develop within the SPÖ.” However, he noted that this is “speculation,” which is why the question of coalition cooperation does not arise. Shetty added that the discussion within the SPÖ does not require commentary from another party at this time.
It is up to the SPÖ to decide how it assembles its team.
ÖVP-Klubchef Ernst Gödl
Doskozil Sticks to His “No” to Zeiler
Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who is known not to be a friend of Babler’s, nevertheless once again spoke out decisively against Zeiler on Monday. “I’m known for not changing my mind, and I’m sticking to that,” he emphasized. Based on Zeiler’s initial statements on policy, he expects Zeiler to pursue a course aligned with the “economically liberal approach of Social Democracy from the 1990s.” The SPÖ must now assess whether this will enable it to keep the FPÖ in check, Doskozil said. He himself had already expressed doubts about this in an interview in early September.
“I expect him to pursue a course based on the economically liberal approach of social democracy from the 1990s.”
Burgenlands Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) über Gerhard Zeiler
“The goal must be very clear: to prevent a blue-black coalition government,” the governor stated. A meeting with Zeiler has been scheduled, as announced, but the details have not yet been finalized. It may take place in October. Doskozil left open exactly what the meeting would be about. “Every conversation is worthwhile,” he emphasized.
Zeiler once sharply criticized Doskozil
It comes as no great surprise that Doskozil is opposing Zeiler. After all, the former ORF Director General had already sharply criticized the Burgenland governor back in December 2022. “There are few scenarios in which I can imagine no longer being a member of the SPÖ, but a chancellor candidacy or party leadership by Doskozil would be one such case,” the media executive emphasized at the time.
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