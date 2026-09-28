SPÖ Caucus Leader Backs Babler, Doskozil Opposes Zeiler

Doskozil Sticks to His “No” to Zeiler

Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who is known not to be a friend of Babler’s, nevertheless once again spoke out decisively against Zeiler on Monday. “I’m known for not changing my mind, and I’m sticking to that,” he emphasized. Based on Zeiler’s initial statements on policy, he expects Zeiler to pursue a course aligned with the “economically liberal approach of Social Democracy from the 1990s.” The SPÖ must now assess whether this will enable it to keep the FPÖ in check, Doskozil said. He himself had already expressed doubts about this in an interview in early September.