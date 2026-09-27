World Record Just Missed
Limping Drama Surrounds Berlin Marathon Winner
Ethiopian Tigst Assefa narrowly missed the world record at the Berlin Marathon after a dramatic finish. The African runner suddenly began suffering from cramps during the final kilometer on Sunday but still set a course record of 2:11:04 in the German capital and posted the third-fastest time in history...
Assefa fell short of the world record set by Ruth Chepngetich, who finished in Chicago in 2:09:56 in 2024. The Kenyan is currently suspended due to a positive doping test. However, her world record stands—even after the 52nd Berlin Marathon.
Assefa repeated her triumphs from 2022 and 2023; three years ago, she set the world record with a time of 2:11:53. Then Chepngetich took the record from her.
A Solo Race
Under nearly ideal conditions, Assefa—who, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations, is 29 years old—ran a solo race in the women’s division from the start, driven on by several pacemakers and tens of thousands of fans lining the course.
The Olympic silver medalist from Paris and World Championship silver medalist from Tokyo started off slightly slower than Chepngetich had during her world record run in Chicago. But Assefa maintained a consistently high pace during the second half of the marathon and was on track for a world record until she was overcome by pain …
In the men’s race, Guye Adola of Ethiopia won in 2:02:51 after Kenyan world record holder Sabastian Sawe withdrew due to injury.
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