Vegetable farmers now fear for their livelihoods

Production “collapses overnight”

For Mayr, therefore, much more is at stake than a single production site. “It is unacceptable that domestic vegetable production, built up over decades, should collapse overnight while, at the same time, more and more vegetables from abroad are shipped into Austria in the future.” But that is exactly what the multinational wants to do—namely, flood the red-white-red market with foreign vegetables instead of valuable domestic peas, spinach, beans, red cabbage, and the like.