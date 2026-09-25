Ralf Rangnick: “Is that the right way to celebrate a goal?”

A win at Happel Stadium against the Balkan nation’s team—which kicked off its campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Ireland—would put Austria firmly on track for first place and promotion to League A. “We want to build on our victory over Israel with another win against Kosovo,” Rangnick announced. There will be changes for this match, and not just because of Gregoritsch’s expected absence. Marco Grüll, for example, wasn’t really able to capitalize on his opportunity and was substituted at halftime. “He’s having an outstanding season with Werder Bremen and has done really well in training with us, but he wasn’t quite in the game in the first half,” Rangnick said.