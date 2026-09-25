Straight Talk
Ralf Rangnick: “Is that the right way to celebrate a goal?”
“That’s a question the opposing coach or the player has to answer—whether you should celebrate a goal like that,” said ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick regarding the yellow-red card and Sayed Abu Farchi’s controversial goal celebration. “The sending-off was certainly not a disadvantage for us.”
The opener of the Nations League group stage was a tough battle for Austria’s national soccer team. Despite having a numerical advantage, the ÖFB squad had to hold on until just a few minutes before the end of Thursday’s match in Linz before securing a 3-1 victory over Israel. Head coach Ralf Rangnick was particularly pleased afterward with how tenaciously his team had fought for the three points. “In the end, we were rewarded for our persistent effort,” said the German. Rangnick also emphasized that they had secured a “clearly deserved victory” and “didn’t give the opponent a single chance.” He noted that the goal they conceded came from an avoidable corner but was also the result of some bad luck.
During the ensuing celebration, Saied Abu Farchi—who had already been cautioned—made a gesture that could be interpreted both as a billiards shot and as cocking and firing a rifle, for which he received a yellow-red card. “It’s up to the opposing coach or the player to decide whether a goal should be celebrated that way,” Rangnick said. “The sending-off certainly wasn’t a disadvantage for us.”
Rangnick pointed out key absences
Despite having a numerical advantage, the team initially struggled against the Israelis, who were sitting extremely deep. “We can find even better solutions when we have possession and could have capitalized more on the times we won the ball,” Rangnick explained, but also noted: “I’m not saying this as an excuse, but as an explanation—considering all the players who were out, that was a remarkable performance.”
Special praise for Kalajdzic
The fact that they still managed to secure the victory was due in no small part to the substitutes. Sasa Kalajdzic drew the penalty that led to Romano Schmid’s 1–0 goal, Paul Wanner set up Phillipp Mwene’s 2–1 goal, and Kalajdzic scored the 3–1 goal himself. “All the substitutions made an immediate impact,” Rangnick noted. The head coach had special praise for Kalajdzic. “What I particularly liked about him was his physical presence. That hadn’t really been the case at LASK yet, but that was to be expected since the transfer didn’t happen that long ago.”
Gregoritsch’s Injury Probably “Not Too Bad”
The hero of the World Cup match against Algeria came on before halftime to replace new captain Michael Gregoritsch, who suffered an ankle injury. “He twisted his ankle, tried to play on with tape, but had trouble stopping his runs,” Rangnick explained. “It’s probably a ligament injury. It doesn’t look like it’s super serious, but I assume it’ll be a close call for Sunday’s game against Kosovo. Maybe he’ll be ready for the other two games.” We should have a clearer picture after an MRI on Friday.
A win at Happel Stadium against the Balkan nation’s team—which kicked off its campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Ireland—would put Austria firmly on track for first place and promotion to League A. “We want to build on our victory over Israel with another win against Kosovo,” Rangnick announced. There will be changes for this match, and not just because of Gregoritsch’s expected absence. Marco Grüll, for example, wasn’t really able to capitalize on his opportunity and was substituted at halftime. “He’s having an outstanding season with Werder Bremen and has done really well in training with us, but he wasn’t quite in the game in the first half,” Rangnick said.
Markovic could make his debut against Kosovo
Vasilije Markovic, like Maximilian Wöber and Felix Bacher, wasn’t on the match roster, but he could make his debut against Kosovo. “When it comes to defending, he’s a perfect fit for our style of play. When it comes to playing with the ball, he has room for improvement, but the kid is only 18,” explained Rangnick. Markovic will “almost certainly” be called up to the squad on Sunday. “And if at all possible, I’d like to put him in the game.”
At Happel Stadium, Rangnick will face off against his predecessor as ÖFB head coach, the current Kosovo national team coach Franco Foda. “I’ve met him a few times over the past few years. I get along very well with him; he’s a very pleasant, extremely likable colleague,” Rangnick said of his compatriot.
Under Foda’s leadership, the Austrian national team failed to score in a home game for the last time to date on September 7, 2021, in a 0-1 loss to Scotland in Vienna. In the subsequent 27 matches in front of their home crowd, the Austrians always scored at least one goal, tying the federation record set between 1935 and 1951. They also extended their current unbeaten streak to 15 home games—all of which took place during Rangnick’s 50th international match. “I would have preferred it to be my 50th birthday,” the head coach said with a smile. “For me, it was about showing our true colors again and bringing energy to the field. That was the case against Israel, so I’m happy.”
Head Coach Hopes for Playing Time for Alaba
Rangnick was also pleased that David Alaba has found a new club in Udinese. This opens up the possibility of a comeback for the captain with the ÖFB in a month and a half. “He should settle in well and play as regularly as possible. The next training camp isn’t until November, so there are still a few games to go until then,” Rangnick explained.
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