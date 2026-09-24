Nations League Live Updates
It’s a tie! The Dutch spoil Klopp’s DFB party
The first international matches since the World Cup are on the schedule. To kick off the Nations League in League A, Group 2, Germany faces the Netherlands. What kind of debut will new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp have? We’re reporting live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0–1.
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The German national soccer team is kicking off the Nations League amid a spirit of optimism. Jürgen Klopp will be on the sidelines for the first time in Thursday’s match (8:45 p.m.) against archrival the Netherlands in Amsterdam. The star coach is tasked with bringing the DFB team back to the top. The hosts are also making their debut. Spaniard Xavi is the first foreign head coach of the Oranje since the lost 1978 World Cup final under Vienna-born Ernst Happel.
Klopp called up 44 players for the upcoming four matches to get a sense of the squad. “The guys are all eager, so we’re really feeling a sense of a fresh start,” emphasized the 59-year-old, who is returning to the coaching bench more than two years after stepping down at Liverpool FC. “I wasn’t sure if I’d gotten a bit rusty, but it’s going well. I haven’t been on the practice field for two years and three or four months. It’s going well. It’s a bit like riding a bike,” Klopp said.
The passion he radiates with his positive demeanor has swept through the entire DFB squad at their training camp in Herzogenaurach. It became clear right from the first team training session: there’s energy here. Klopp didn’t want to reveal the specifics of the preparation. “It’s clear that we want to play good soccer. We also want to be a little surprising,” he said. The “Klassiker” will be a true test of where we stand. “I haven’t heard of many friendly matches in Amsterdam. So, we’ll be getting right down to business there,” Klopp said with conviction.
A Cooler Reception for Xavi
The Netherlands are heading into the game under similar circumstances. Just like Germany, the Oranje were eliminated in the first knockout round of the World Cup, and Xavi succeeded Ronald Koeman as head coach. “It will be a big challenge for me personally, a big challenge for the team,” said the Spaniard. “We have to show our best form because we’re playing against a top team. It’s a great way to start,” Xavi explained.
Xavi desperately needs a sense of accomplishment. Unlike Klopp, he wasn’t exactly given a warm welcome. A foreign coach for the Elftal—the proud Dutch weren’t exactly thrilled about that. But after first-choice candidate Arne Slot and then Peter Bosz turned down the job, sporting director Nigel de Jong pulled Barcelona icon Xavi out of his hat. Klopp can certainly understand the decision. Xavi and the Oranje—that could be a good fit. “Barcelona and the Netherlands aren’t all that far apart in terms of playing philosophy, let’s put it that way,” Klopp said. FC Barcelona has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Netherlands ever since the days of the legendary Johan Cruyff.
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