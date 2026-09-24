It’s a tie! The Dutch spoil Klopp’s DFB party

The passion he radiates with his positive demeanor has swept through the entire DFB squad at their training camp in Herzogenaurach. It became clear right from the first team training session: there’s energy here. Klopp didn’t want to reveal the specifics of the preparation. “It’s clear that we want to play good soccer. We also want to be a little surprising,” he said. The “Klassiker” will be a true test of where we stand. “I haven’t heard of many friendly matches in Amsterdam. So, we’ll be getting right down to business there,” Klopp said with conviction.