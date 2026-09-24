Energie AG OÖ Wants to Invest in the Sandl Wind Farm

Supervisory Board to Decide Next Week

On Tuesday, the executive board of Energie AG is expected to propose to the supervisory board that the utility—which is majority-owned by the state—join the project, according to a report in the “OÖN.” Energie AG simply stated that internal documents would first be submitted to the supervisory board before any comments were made. The chairman of this body is State Councilor Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), who is expected to draft the exclusion zone regulation. In the media report, he states that, as chairman of the supervisory board, he follows the management’s recommendations and supports “all projects that are sustainable and economically viable.”