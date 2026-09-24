Johanna G. Strangled
Girlfriend Killed: Murder Charges Against Cobra Officer
Cobra officer Manuel M. is suspected of killing his girlfriend, Johanna G. The Graz District Attorney’s Office has now charged him with murder. In January, the 31-year-old insisted he had not acted intentionally. Her death is said to have been an accident—as reported by the “Krone.”
The 31-year-old police officer is accused of strangling Johanna G. with a belt on January 9, 2026, and thereby intentionally killing her. He is alleged to have then transported her body by car to his home and buried it in a nearby wooded area. The police officer will face trial for the crimes of murder and desecration of a grave.
Days-Long Search for Johanna G.
Johanna G., 34, disappeared without a trace in January after meeting with the officer. Her mother filed a missing person report the following day. The search for the woman continued for days. Then the man, who was 30 at the time, was arrested because he became entangled in contradictions during questioning by the criminal investigation department and had also provided false information.
Cobra officer admitted to burying the woman
As the evidence against him grew stronger, the man confessed that the missing woman was dead and that he was involved. However, he referred to it as an “accident.” He admitted to burying the remains in a wooded area near his parents’ home. The body was subsequently found there by investigators.
Defendant Faces Severe Punishment
If convicted, the defendant faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years or life imprisonment. A trial date has not yet been set.
Further proceedings temporarily suspended
The 31-year-old was also under investigation for stealing a police colleague’s service weapon and various training materials belonging to the Cobra Süd task force, as well as for the unauthorized possession of firearms. These preliminary investigations have been temporarily suspended in light of the murder charges, but could be resumed after the murder trial.
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