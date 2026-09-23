Now Confirmed: Google Does Not Need an Environmental Impact Assessment

“The response must be accepted”

As reported, State Climate Minister Stefan Kaineder (Greens) commissioned a re-examination of the server farm last week. The background to this is a decision in Lower Austria, where another U.S. corporation is also building a server farm in Leopoldsdorf. There, however, an EIA is required. The deciding factor is the planned emergency power generators with a capacity of around 470 megawatts (Google plans for a connected load of 500 megawatts in Kronstorf once fully operational). Kaineder therefore had a potential EIA reviewed again—but the result remains the same, as was announced on Wednesday. According to Kaineder’s office, “as long as neither the decisive facts nor the relevant legal situation changes, a decision cannot be made again on the same matter.”