12-Cent Savings: Gas Price Cap Finalized

More relief than ever

This time, however, the government intends to tighten the cap even further. The relief per liter is set to be 12.2 cents, up from 10 cents at the start and most recently 1.9 cents. The relief consists of a 6.7-cent reduction in the mineral oil tax and a 3.5-cent reduction in the oil companies’ margin per liter. Because this also reduces the value-added tax payable accordingly, the total relief amounts to over 12 cents per liter.