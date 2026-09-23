Born on Lake Traunsee
A Judge to Become the New District Administrator of Gmunden
Alois Lanz’s successor has been named. Starting January 1, Stefan Blecha, a native of Gmunden, will take over as head of the Gmunden District Administration. Lanz was sworn in as district administrator 21 years ago; at age 62, he now plans to become a lawyer.
Effective January 1, 2027, Stefan Blecha will take over as head of the Gmunden District Administration. This is the result of an objective selection process. “With Stefan Blecha, an experienced administrative professional is taking on responsibility for the Gmunden District Administration. He is familiar with both the state administration and the work of a district administration from his own experience, and he also brings his judicial experience at the State Administrative Court to the role,” emphasizes Governor Thomas Stelzer.
About Stefan Blecha
Stefan Blecha was born on March 8, 1983, in Gmunden. He is married and the father of two daughters. He has worked for the State of Upper Austria since 2009 and has served as a judge at the Upper Austrian State Administrative Court since 2021.
Born in Gmunden in 1983, Blecha has extensive experience in various areas of public administration. The lawyer has been working for the State of Upper Austria since November 2009. His professional career includes positions at the Directorate of Internal Affairs and Municipal Affairs as well as the Office of the President, where he worked, among other things, in the areas of administrative development and controlling. Blecha is also familiar with the Gmunden District Administration from his own professional experience, including his work in a leadership role in the Facilities Department. He has served as a judge at the Upper Austrian Provincial Administrative Court since September 2021.
Governor Stelzer also thanked the outgoing District Administrator Alois Lanz for his many years of service: “Alois Lanz has led the Gmunden District Administration for more than 20 years with great dedication and a high level of professional expertise. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for his work in the service of the people of the district and the State of Upper Austria. I wish him all the best and every success in his new career path.”
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