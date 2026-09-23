A Judge to Become the New District Administrator of Gmunden

Born in Gmunden in 1983, Blecha has extensive experience in various areas of public administration. The lawyer has been working for the State of Upper Austria since November 2009. His professional career includes positions at the Directorate of Internal Affairs and Municipal Affairs as well as the Office of the President, where he worked, among other things, in the areas of administrative development and controlling. Blecha is also familiar with the Gmunden District Administration from his own professional experience, including his work in a leadership role in the Facilities Department. He has served as a judge at the Upper Austrian Provincial Administrative Court since September 2021.