Social Indifference in Upper Austria?
“Fudging the numbers isn’t honest politics”
Social benefits in Upper Austria aren’t keeping pace with inflation—as the “Krone” illustrated on Monday using the examples of the short-term care subsidy and the vacation bonus for family caregivers. On Tuesday, the SPÖ followed up: In all areas surveyed, there have been de facto cuts to social benefits.
No fewer than three members of the state government had to address inquiries from the SPÖ over the summer. The SPÖ wanted to know from Governor Thomas Stelzer, State Minister of Social Affairs Christian Dörfel (both ÖVP), and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) whether the social benefits and subsidies under their purview had been increased in line with inflation over the past few years.
Transportation subsidy cut in half
A review of all three responses to the inquiries reveals that, in many areas, this is not the case. In addition to the cuts in the long-term care sector highlighted on Monday, the SPÖ uncovered further cases of hardship within Provincial Councilor Dörfel’s area of responsibility—for example, regarding support for people with disabilities. While subsidies for disability-accessible home renovations or vehicle modifications increased by 30 percent between 2015 and 2025, inflation during that period totaled 39 percent. The travel allowance for wheelchair users was cut in half this year, from 697 to 344 euros.
Long-distance commuting assistance falls under Governor Stelzer’s purview. In 2024, the state of Upper Austria paid out a total of approximately 2.5 million for this purpose. However, the SPÖ calculates that if inflation and population growth over the years had been factored in, spending would have had to exceed 5.3 million euros. Stelzer emphasizes that the allowance was most recently increased and that the income threshold was also raised significantly—from 28,000 to 35,000 euros in 2024. It remained unchanged the previous year.
A 30-million-euro shortfall in housing assistance
Finally, the Social Democrats criticize the trend in housing assistance, for which FPÖ leader Haimbuchner is responsible. While the state disbursed a good 85 million euros for this purpose in 2010, the figure was only 57.2 million euros last year—even as inflation totaled 53 percent over that period.
The SPÖ is now calling for adjustments in all these areas. “If subsidies and income limits were adjusted annually for inflation or wage increases, the subsidies could continue to achieve the desired effect. Constantly skimping a little here and there is not honest politics on the part of the Black-Blue coalition,” says SPÖ caucus leader Sabine Engleitner-Neu.
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