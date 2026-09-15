“Fudging the numbers isn’t honest politics”

Transportation subsidy cut in half

A review of all three responses to the inquiries reveals that, in many areas, this is not the case. In addition to the cuts in the long-term care sector highlighted on Monday, the SPÖ uncovered further cases of hardship within Provincial Councilor Dörfel’s area of responsibility—for example, regarding support for people with disabilities. While subsidies for disability-accessible home renovations or vehicle modifications increased by 30 percent between 2015 and 2025, inflation during that period totaled 39 percent. The travel allowance for wheelchair users was cut in half this year, from 697 to 344 euros.