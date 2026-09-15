Massive Overdose: Nursing Home Resident (86) Killed

“My father suffered a miserable death,” said the deceased’s son during the first trial just over a year ago at the Graz Regional Criminal Court. The accused nurse and the responsible family doctor had pleaded not guilty. “A chain of unfortunate circumstances,” the defense attorney said at the time.

Six tablets a day instead of one

To clarify: The dosage prescribed by the family doctor for the seriously ill 86-year-old was “1 daily WD: 6 tablets”; the nurse misinterpreted this as “1 repeated dose of 6 tablets daily” and recorded it as such in the medical records. As a result, the 86-year-old received six tablets a day (!) instead of the correct dosage of one tablet a day, spread over six days a week.