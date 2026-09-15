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Seven Times the Amount

Massive Overdose: Nursing Home Resident (86) Killed

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15.09.2026 10:48
Instead of six tablets per week, the man from Styria received six tablets per day.
Instead of six tablets per week, the man from Styria received six tablets per day.(Bild: Md Arif Babu - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Eva Stockner
Von Eva Stockner

A nursing home resident (86) in Styria suffered an agonizing death after being given seven times the amount of medication that had actually been prescribed to him. A nurse and his family doctor were convicted in Graz of grossly negligent homicide. They had failed to exercise the necessary oversight.

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“My father suffered a miserable death,” said the deceased’s son during the first trial just over a year ago at the Graz Regional Criminal Court. The accused nurse and the responsible family doctor had pleaded not guilty. “A chain of unfortunate circumstances,” the defense attorney said at the time.

Six tablets a day instead of one
To clarify: The dosage prescribed by the family doctor for the seriously ill 86-year-old was “1 daily WD: 6 tablets”; the nurse misinterpreted this as “1 repeated dose of 6 tablets daily” and recorded it as such in the medical records. As a result, the 86-year-old received six tablets a day (!) instead of the correct dosage of one tablet a day, spread over six days a week. 

The 86-year-old died of a cerebral hemorrhage caused by the overdose. Because the family doctor did not monitor the administration and the nurse did not consult with the family doctor despite the high dosage, both were sentenced to four months’ probation and fines of 28,000 and 9,000 euros, respectively. 

“Mistakes happen”
The defendants appealed the verdict. The case was heard on Tuesday at the Higher Regional Court in Graz. “Wherever people work, mistakes happen—including communication errors. They aren’t computers,” explained the doctor’s defense attorney. His colleague asked for a more lenient sentence for the nurse, who had worked for several decades without a single complaint. 

The appellate court saw it differently and denied the appeals. “Even to a medical layperson, a dosage of six tablets a day would have seemed odd.” No questions were asked, nor was any consultation sought. These actions were deemed to be the direct cause of the nursing home resident’s death, who died of a brain hemorrhage. Thus, the original verdict stands. It is now final and cannot be further challenged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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