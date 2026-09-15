Automatic Draft

“Appalled and Shocked”

“Horrified and shaken” is how Gaby Schwarz, the ombudswoman responsible for the correctional system, reacted to the murder case in Garsten. The investigation launched by the Ministry of Justice is pending. At the same time, the ombudswoman points out the inadequate staffing situation at the facility: “Following its most recent visit to the Garsten Forensic-Therapeutic Center, our Federal Commission determined that the medical situation is inadequate. From Friday through Sunday and at night, there are no specialized psychiatric staff on site. A general practitioner is present only twice a week.”