New Details About the Victim
Automatic Draft
This is already his third victim: A 63-year-old Tunisian man suspected of murdering a 40-year-old Austrian man on Monday at the Garsten correctional facility had previously murdered an elderly couple in Linz-Urfahr in 2017. Further details have also emerged regarding his most recent victim.
The Tunisian man is suspected of intentionally killing the 40-year-old. According to information from the “Krone,” the victim is believed to be a native of Vienna who had already been convicted multiple times for serious sexual offenses.
A dispute between the two occupants apparently escalated completely on Monday afternoon. Further details regarding the course of events have not been released at this time. According to the current status of the investigation, the murder weapon is believed to have been a knife-like object. The investigation is ongoing.
Couple Murdered, Then House Set on Fire
In 2017, the suspect murdered an 85- and 87-year-old married couple in Linz-Urfahr and set fire to their home. The failed fruit vendor was sentenced to life in prison for this crime and, due to a personality disorder, was committed to a secure psychiatric facility.
This is the second homicide in an Austrian prison within two weeks. At the Klagenfurt Correctional Facility, a dispute between two inmates also ended fatally for one of them. A 17-year-old pretrial detainee is alleged to have killed his cellmate (19) with a disposable razor blade.
I hope that these terrible events will lead to a reevaluation of the situation.
Volksanwältin Gaby Schwarz
Bild: Michael Gruber
“Appalled and Shocked”
“Horrified and shaken” is how Gaby Schwarz, the ombudswoman responsible for the correctional system, reacted to the murder case in Garsten. The investigation launched by the Ministry of Justice is pending. At the same time, the ombudswoman points out the inadequate staffing situation at the facility: “Following its most recent visit to the Garsten Forensic-Therapeutic Center, our Federal Commission determined that the medical situation is inadequate. From Friday through Sunday and at night, there are no specialized psychiatric staff on site. A general practitioner is present only twice a week.”
Staff shortages have long been a problem
For years, the Ombudsman’s Office has been drawing attention to the shortage of specialized staff, including in forensic-therapeutic centers. “I hope that these terrible events will lead to a change in thinking,” emphasizes Ombudswoman Schwarz, expressing her condolences to all the bereaved families.
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