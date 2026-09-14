After AfD/Trump Post: Meta Bans Mayor

Accounts were deleted within a few hours

The exact wording can no longer be found, as Weber’s Facebook account—which had no fewer than 5,000 friends—has been “permanently deactivated.” Last Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., a message arrived from Facebook: “Your Facebook account has been suspended because your account or its activities violate our terms regarding who is allowed to use Facebook.” What exactly did that mean? It’s unclear. A few minutes later, another email followed, announcing restrictions on advertising activities.